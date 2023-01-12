Syria: bread queues amid fuel crisis

Huge queues for bread and flour can be seen across Damascus as many of the bakeries have had to pause production due to the deepening fuel crisis in the regions under the control of the Assad government in Syria. The wealthier can avoid the queues by buying bread on the black market at double the price
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.