Syria: bread queues amid fuel crisis

Huge queues for bread and flour can be seen across Damascus as many of the bakeries have had to pause production due to the deepening fuel crisis in the regions under the control of the Assad government in Syria. The wealthier can avoid the queues by buying bread on the black market at double the price
January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023 at 11:52 am

