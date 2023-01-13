Algeria: Tebboune inaugurates Nelson Mandela Stadium in the capital

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday inaugurated the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the capital in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the South African leader.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Algerian president was received by several officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Army, Said Chengriha, and the Governor of Algiers, Abdelnour Rabhi.

Mandela's grandson and the Algerian president unveiled the inauguration banner at the stadium.

The new stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 spectators, and it will host the opening of the African Nations Championship today until 4 February. Eighteen teams are due to take part in the games.

