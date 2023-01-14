Israel activists take part in raising Palestine flag in Jerusalem

Left-wing Israeli activists participated alongside Palestinian activists in raising the Palestinian flag during a demonstration organised on Friday in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli and Palestinian activists defied directives issued by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday.

For years, Israeli and Palestinian activists have been organising Friday demonstrations to protest the evacuation of Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah to replace them with Israeli settlers.

During the demonstration, many raised the Palestinian flag and demonstrators chanted against the Israeli occupation and its settlement projects.

Israeli MK of the Arab-Jewish communist party, the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (Hadash), Ofer Cassif, wrapped himself in the Palestinian flag during the demonstration.

On Twitter, Israeli left-wing group Freedom for Jerusalem wrote: "We came, and we are still waving," referring to attending the demonstration in Jerusalem and raising the Palestinian flag.

