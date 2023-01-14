Sabri warns Muslims about dangers surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque

Sheikh Ekrema Sabri on Friday warned Muslims around the world about the dangers surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque amidst repeated raids supported by the Israeli government, Al-Watan Voice reported.

"Pre-planned Judaisation schemes are being implemented step by step and stage by stage," Sheikh Sabri asserted during Friday khutba, calling for Muslims around the world to recognise these dangers.

Sheikh Sabri reiterated that the Palestinian people: "Will never give up any particle of the soil of Al-Aqsa Mosque because it is part of our religion and faith, and it is the common connection among two billion Muslims around the world."

He condemned the Israeli attacks on cemeteries in Palestine, mainly Jerusalem.

It is worth noting that about 70,000 Muslims from the occupied West Bank and Israel perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation police stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City inspect worshippers and prevent many from reaching the Sanctuary Yards.

