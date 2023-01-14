Rashida Tlaib calls for halting US financial aid to Israel

Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, (Democratic Party) has called for stopping unconditional US financial aid to Israel's apartheid government, especially after the rise of the far right to power, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

Tlaib made her remarks on the sidelines of her speech to a Congressional session that was broadcast recently by American television stations.

The lawmaker called on the Palestinian human rights groups in the US, citizens of Palestinian origin and the Arab and Muslim communities to send more emails to members of the Congress who represent their areas to urge them to make efforts to stop financial and military support for Israel.

She also called on rights groups and activists in the country to move urgently to support the Palestinian people in their struggle against the Israeli Occupation.

