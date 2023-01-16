African football dispute ended by Cameroon and Algeria

The dispute between Cameroon and Algeria over the result of a football match last year has apparently been ended, Anadolu has reported. The head of the Cameroon Football Federation (CFF), Samuel Eto'o, said on Sunday that sport is about bringing people together, not dividing them.

Eto'o made his comment on his arrival at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers to attend the African Nations Championship for home-based players. Algeria will host the tournament until 4 February, with seventeen teams taking part.

The dispute erupted last March after Cameroon beat Algeria 2-1 and qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar. At the time, the Algerians accused Gambian referee Bakary Gassama of "bias" in favour of Cameroon.

In his statement on Sunday, Eto'o said that he does not betray his friends, and pointed out that Algeria supported Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations last year, and it is time to return the favour.

