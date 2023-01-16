China urges Israel to stop 'incitement' to avoid escalation

China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, urged Israel on Sunday to stop its "incitement" in order to avoid escalation with the Palestinians, news agencies have reported.

In a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, the Chinese minister called on Israel to "stop incitements and provocations, and to refrain from taking uniliteral actions that could worsen the situation."

READ: EU worried about Israel's unilateral measures

Referring to the recent provocative incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel's far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Qin Gang reiterated the importance of "maintaining the status quo" in Jerusalem.

He also reiterated China's longstanding position on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the "the two-state-solution and the land-for-peace principle." The international community, he added, should find a "just" solution for the Palestinian people through a return to the negotiation table and resumption of the peace process.

READ: UAE-backed Muslim scholars: China fighting Uyghur terrorism