China urges Israel to stop 'incitement' to avoid escalation

January 16, 2023 at 11:54 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, China, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang gives a speech in Cairo, Egypt on 15 January 2023. [Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images]
China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, urged Israel on Sunday to stop its "incitement" in order to avoid escalation with the Palestinians, news agencies have reported.

In a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, the Chinese minister called on Israel to "stop incitements and provocations, and to refrain from taking uniliteral actions that could worsen the situation."

Referring to the recent provocative incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel's far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Qin Gang reiterated the importance of "maintaining the status quo" in Jerusalem.

He also reiterated China's longstanding position on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the "the two-state-solution and the land-for-peace principle." The international community, he added, should find a "just" solution for the Palestinian people through a return to the negotiation table and resumption of the peace process.

