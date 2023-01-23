16 people killed after residential building collapse in Syria's Aleppo

As many as 16 people were killed and four others were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in Aleppo, northern Syria.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior said in a statement, on Sunday, that the building collapsed at 3 a.m., noting that seven families lived in the building.

The statement added that civil defence teams continue work to remove the rubble and search for survivors.

The Syrian official news agency, SANA, said the building had collapsed due to water leakage into its foundations.

Meanwhile, rescue, civil defence, and firefighting teams are still searching for missing persons under the rubble.

