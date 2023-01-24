Turkiye's 7th aid train reaches Afghanistan

The seventh "Kindness Train" that departed from Ankara with the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reached Afghanistan's Herat province on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, Sinan Ilhan, Turkiye's Consulate-General to Herat, welcomed the train with AFAD and Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) officials.

The train carried over 500 tons of humanitarian aid, which would be distributed to families in need in various provinces over the next few days, the report says.

Turkiye delivered aid to the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, including food materials, winter clothing, shoes, carpets, blankets, hygiene products, wheelchairs and sewing machines, among other items.

