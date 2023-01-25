Portuguese / Spanish / English

MEMO in Conversation with Seema Golestaneh on Iran, Sufism and everyday mysticism

We are discussing contemporary Sufi movements in Iran, how followers translate Sufi teachings into their everyday lives and how Iranian authorities deal with them.
January 25, 2023
January 25, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Seema Golestaneh is Assistant Professor of Near Eastern Studies at Cornell University. She holds a PhD in anthropology from Columbia University, and her research investigates contemporary trends in Islamic thought in the Persian-speaking world. Her first book, Unknowing and the Everyday, traces the social and material life of mystical knowledge in post-1979 Iran.  Her new project examines intellectual histories of Afghanistan, with a focus on Islamic leftist thought of the 1980s and 1990s.

