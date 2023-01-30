Finland NATO bid may be considered over Sweden: Erdogan

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, signalled that Ankara may agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Turkiye suspended NATO talks with Sweden and Finland last week, after a protest in Stockholm in which a far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran.

"We may deliver Finland a different message (on their NATO application) and Sweden would be shocked when they see our message. But Finland should not make the same mistake Sweden did," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkiye.

Turkiye sees it was meaningless to restart talks, the report added.

