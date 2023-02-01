Algeria, Russia agree to enhance global energy cooperation

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin yesterday agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of global energy, the Kremlin announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin and Tebboune also agreed to intensify contacts at various levels and prepare "important" bilateral agreements, stressing that cooperation based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect are developing.

The telephone call between Putin and Tebboune came a day after Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy fields, as well as cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ group to ensure the stability of the global oil market.

The ministers of the OPEC+ group are scheduled to meet today. Experts expect the group's joint ministerial oversight committee to recommend keeping the current oil production policy unchanged.

READ: Algeria: lawyer's assassination shakes the country