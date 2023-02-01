Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kais Saied: Parliament now means nothing to Tunisians

February 1, 2023 at 12:20 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Region, Tunisia
TUNIS, TUNISIA - OCTOBER 15: Tunisians gather for a demonstration with the call of the National Liberation Front, consisting of opposition politicians to protest against the administration of President Kais Saied at the Habib Bourguiba Street in Tunis, Tunisia on October 15, 2022. ( Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency )
Tunisian President Kais Saied said the lower voter turnout in the latest round of legislative elections is because "parliament now means nothing" to Tunisians.

"Almost 90% did not participate in the vote, because parliament now means nothing to them," Saied said.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden at the government palace in the Kasbah, Saied added: "Tunisians refused to participate in the elections despite the change in the method of voting because the past ten years have made parliament an institution that tampered with the state, so this caused this reaction that happened in the first and second rounds of the elections."

He affirmed that "the turnout rate confirms that Tunisians no longer trust institutions."

On Monday evening the head of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouaskar, announced that the turnout in the second round of the legislative elections amounted to 11.4 per cent, according to the official preliminary results.

