Turkiye issues travel alert to citizens in Europe

Turkiye, on Saturday, issued a travel warning to its citizens in Europe, citing "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks".

According to the report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on citizens in Europe to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

Turkiye said recent anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish acts show the "dangerous level of religious intolerance and hatred" on the continent.

