Turkiye issues travel alert to citizens in Europe

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) within the second ministerial-level meeting of the Turkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington D.C., United States [Murat Gök - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye, on Saturday, issued a travel warning to its citizens in Europe, citing "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks".

According to the report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on citizens in Europe to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place.

Turkiye said recent anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish acts show the "dangerous level of religious intolerance and hatred" on the continent.

