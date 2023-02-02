British Labour MP brands Israeli government 'fascist'
A British politician called Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition government 'fascist' in the UK parliament. Kim Johnson was forced to backtrack and later issued an apology, despite the fact that Israel's new Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich describes himself as a 'fascist'.
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.