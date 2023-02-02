Portuguese / Spanish / English

British Labour MP brands Israeli government 'fascist'

A British politician called Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition government 'fascist' in the UK parliament. Kim Johnson was forced to backtrack and later issued an apology, despite the fact that Israel's new Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich describes himself as a 'fascist'.
February 2, 2023 at 12:45 pm
February 2, 2023 at 12:45 pm

