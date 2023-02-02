Hamas praises Jerusalemites for confronting Israeli demolition policy

Hamas has praised Palestinian residents of the occupied city of Jerusalem and their collective efforts in confronting the Israeli attempts to demolish their homes.

It called on Palestinians in the neighbourhoods of Silwan, Jabal Al-Mukaber, Khan Al-Ahmar and all of towns in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank to be more united in the face of the racist occupation's policy of demolishing homes, Safa news agency reported.

The movement indicated in a statement that the Israeli occupation's policy aims to uproot Palestinianss from their land in favour of Jewish settlement, and to to isolate Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.

It affirmed the eligibility and legitimacy of resisting the brutal occupier in defence of the land and sanctities, calling on the international community, the United Nations and all actors to take serious action to stop Israel's racist plans.

READ: Israel rights group submits objection to US plans to build new embassy in Jerusalem