Over 110 settlers storm Al-Aqsa

February 2, 2023 at 10:13 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Settlers wave Israeli flag and sing anthem outside Al-Aqsa
Dozens of extremist right-wing Jews desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem under police protection yesterday morning and later in the afternoon, the Palestinian Information Centre reported. At least 112 settlers entered the mosque in a number of groups through the Mughrabi Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police guard, according to Al-Qastal news website. The settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers at the Islamic holy site.Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed entry restrictions on Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque's entrances and gates..

