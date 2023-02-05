Cuba commends Iran's progress despite sanctions

Cuba's President, Miguel Diaz-Canel has praised Iran for its advancements in science and technology under the pressure of US-led sanctions during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Havana yesterday.

Diaz-Canel also expressed his country's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with Tehran and noted that developments in Latin America and the world offer new opportunities to fortify multilateralism, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Amir Abdollahian for his part spoke of the historical and friendly ties between the two countries and also thanked Cuba for co-operating with Iran to produce a joint-vaccine for coronavirus.

In a separate visit today with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Amir Abdollahian said "The United States' policy of [imposing] unilateral sanctions [on other countries] and bullying is doomed to fail." He also condemned Washington's interventions in Cuba's internal affairs, and attempts to sow discord in the country in July 2022.

"The US and some [other] Western countries pursue the hybrid policy of [imposing] sanctions and intervention [in other countries' affairs] through stoking and encouraging riots in independent countries of the world," he added.

Iran's top diplomat's official visit to Havana is part of his Latin American tour, having just concluded trips in Caracas, Venezuela and the Nicaraguan capital Managua.

