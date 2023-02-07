Israel to seize 120 acres of Palestinian farmland in West Bank

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday informed Palestinians of their intention to confiscate hundreds of dunams of their agricultural land in the southwest of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Director of the Office of the Bethlehem Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Hassan Brijieh, said that the occupation has notified Palestinians of its plan to confiscate 490 dunums (121 acres) of land from the town of Nahalin and the village of Al-Jabaa in order to expand the illegal settlements of Alon Shafot and Givaot, in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc built on Palestinian land, the Quds Press news agency reported.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, a government body, had previously stated that since 2015 the Israeli occupation authorities have delivered 5,820 notices ordering the demolition and removal of Palestinian buildings and facilities.

The commission stressed that these orders seek to cripple Palestinian construction and expansion in the Palestinian territories.

Most of these notices were concentrated in south Hebron, where 1,548 notices were delivered, followed by south Bethlehem, with 735 notices, and central Ramallah, with 704 notifications.

