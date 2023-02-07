Young woman from Bethlehem finds $17,550, hands it to police

Natalin Saliba Abu Saadi yesterday found an envelope containing an amount of money estimated at 61,000 shekels ($17,550) and handed it over to the police in Bethlehem.

The police stated that Natalin, who lives in the Bethlehem governorate, found the envelope and handed it over to a traffic policeman working at one of the city's intersections.

Director General of Bethlehem Governorate Police, Brigadier General Thabet Al-Saadi, confirmed that this act indicates the high level of trust between the police and citizens, and indicates the honesty and morals of the Palestinian people. He noted that they are searching for the owner of the money in order to hand it over to them according to the standard procedures.

