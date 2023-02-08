Shattered roads slow aid to quake-hit Syria

The only crossing, Bab Al-Hawa, between Syria and Turkiye for transporting international aid into Syria is not functioning because of earthquake damage to roads around it, according to UN officials, Reuters reports.

According to the report, officials from the United Nations' World Food Program said that the Bab Al-Hawa crossing remained intact after Monday's devastating earthquake, but it was not in use because roads leading there were either damaged or closed.

The Agency also said it was using stocks already inside Syria to respond for now, but those will need to be replenished.

READ: As death toll climbs, Syrians continue to wait for aid