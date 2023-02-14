US condemns killing of Palestinian youth by Israel settler in West Bank

The US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem yesterday condemned the killing of a Palestinian by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, calling for a "thorough and transparent investigation" into the incident.

"We strongly condemn the shooting of Methkal Rayyan by an Israeli settler from the illegal Havat Yair outpost in Salfit" in the northern West Bank, the US Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

"We have seen reports that the Israeli Police are investigating the incident, and note that Israel has responsibility for security in the areas it controls."

"We urge a thorough and transparent investigation of the shooting that leads to accountability and prevents future settler violence," it added.

It also reiterated remarks made by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken last month that "all sides must take steps to prevent further escalation in violence and restore calm."

The UK also condemned the attack and called for an investigation, adding that "violence and impunity drives more instability."

On Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Mithqal Rayan, 27, was killed by a settler in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan in the Salfit district.

