Morocco artillery inspector visits Israel

A spokesperson for the Israeli army shared that the visit of Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Artillery Mohamed Benouali to Israel on Thursday comes: "Within the framework of strengthening cooperation and the relationship between the Israeli and Moroccan artillery forces." The Moroccan authorities have not yet, however, commented on the visit.

The Israeli army's spokesperson for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, tweeted that this is Benouali's first visit to Israel, with the intention of strengthening cooperation and the relationship between the Israeli and Moroccan artillery forces.

Adraee added: "The Moroccan delegation toured several military sites to take a closer look at the military field challenges of the Israeli artillery."

The Israeli army posted pictures on its social media accounts of Benouali visiting Israeli military sites accompanied by his Israeli counterparts, without indicating the start date or duration of the visit.

Morocco strengthened its military relations with Israel during a visit by Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Belkhir El-Farouk to Israel, described as "unprecedented". During the visit, El-Farouk participated in an international conference on innovation in the military field.

