Lebanese flee homes as new earthquake hit Turkey

Residents across Lebanon have rushed to the streets on Monday evening, as a new 6.3 earthquake hit southern Turkiye killing at least eight people and wounding hundreds, Anadolu reported.

In the capital, Beirut, scores of panicked residents fled their residential areas fearing buildings may collapse.

The earthquake was also felt in Palestine and Egypt and comes just two weeks after two deadly earthquakes hit southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria killing over 45,000 people.

Save the Children has warned that the mental health of seven million children is at risk for years to come. Many watched their family and friends die under the rubble and still do not have a safe place to go.

Adding that for children in Lebanon, the earthquakes would have brought back memories of the 2020 deadly port explosion and the trauma of dealing with that.

