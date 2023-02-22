Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli armoured car rams crowd of Palestinians

A video from an Israeli raid on Nablus captures the moment when an Israeli armoured truck drives into a crowd of seemingly unarmed Palestinians on the side of the road. Reports say that at least two have died in the raid, with dozens of injuries, and the casualty statistics expected to rise.
February 22, 2023 at 11:27 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Palestine: Israel settlers cut dozens of olive saplings south of Nablus

