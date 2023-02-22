Israeli armoured car rams crowd of Palestinians

A video from an Israeli raid on Nablus captures the moment when an Israeli armoured truck drives into a crowd of seemingly unarmed Palestinians on the side of the road. Reports say that at least two have died in the raid, with dozens of injuries, and the casualty statistics expected to rise.
