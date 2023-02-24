Tunisia lawyer: National Salvation Front founder arrested

A Tunisian lawyer said yesterday that security forces arrested the veteran leader of the National Salvation Front Izz Al-Din Al-Hazqi.

Dalila Mosaddeq, Al-Hazqi's daughter and lawyer, did not provide any details regarding the circumstances of his arrest.

The National Salvation Front is a coalition of political movements and parties that are opposed to President Kais Saied.

Like the rest of the National Salvation Front's members, Al-Hazqi has called for Saied to step down for a salvation government to lead a transitional phase during which constitutional reviews are to take place, followed by elections.

Al-Hazqi's son, Jawhar Bin Mubarak, is also active in the opposition movement against Saied and one of the founders of the National Salvation Front. Bin Mubarak is a constitutional law professor.

Tunisian security bodies are currently carrying out arrest campaigns targeting opponents and accusing them of corruption as well as conspiring against the state. The opposition says the charges are fabricated and political.

