Italy seeks Western support to help Tunisia economy

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, held talks on the economic and political situation in Tunisia yesterday.

According to a statement by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, a phone call was held between the two officials, with Tajani expressing "his country's keenness and political will to support Tunisia economically and support the path of its democratic transition."

Tajani briefed Ammar on the results of his recent efforts with senior officials of the EU, the IMF and a number of Western countries to mobilise support for Tunisia and stand by it to overcome the current economic and social challenges it faces, the statement continued.

Tunisia is seeking to obtain a loan from the IMF due to a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Italian news agency Nova reported that during the call Tajani referred to "conversations he had with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during which he explained the need for rapid intervention by the IMF to contribute to stability and growth in Tunisia through economic and financial support."

He also stressed that Tunisia's stability with regard to basic rights and freedoms are crucial for the stability of the entire Mediterranean region.

Tajani stressed that "the Italian government is at the forefront of supporting Tunisia in border control activities and combating human trafficking, as well as creating legal pathways to Italy for Tunisian workers and alternative training opportunities for migration."

