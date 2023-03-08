Israel's Ben-Gvir instructs police to use force after Jenin camp raid

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, yesterday threatened to shed the blood of those who harm Israeli settlers.

The minister was quoted in Israeli media as saying that everyone who "raises a hand to harm settlers" should know that he instructed the police to "spill blood."

Ben-Gvir's remarks came after occupation forces assassinated six Palestinian citizens in the West Bank city of Jenin yesterday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that six Palestinians were killed and nine others were injured, including one who was seriously injured, after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp.

The Palestinians who were killed were aged between 22 and 49. They included Muhammad Wael Ghazzawi, Tariq Ziyad Natour, Ziyad Amin Al-Zar'ini, Abdel Fattah Hussein Kharousha, Moatasem Nasser Sabbagh, and one unknown martyr.

