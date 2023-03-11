PA prime minister warns of 'serious repercussions' of Israel's continuous crimes

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned on Friday of the "serious repercussions" of the continuous Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

In a statement, Shtayyeh called on the US administration to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people, holding Israel fully responsible for its crimes.

"The systematic killing continues to target Palestinian children, leaving behind bereaved mothers and fathers languishing in pain over the loss of their children," he expressed.

He added: "In a bloody exchange of roles between the settler militias and the occupation soldiers, Abdul Karim Al-Sheikh, 21, was killed Friday morning by settler bullets in the village of Siniriya, and Amir Mamoun, 16, from Qalqilya was killed by Israeli army bullets."

Shtayyeh expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

