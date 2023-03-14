Africa volunteers become playmates for child victims of Turkiye earthquakes

Three African students, who came to Turkiye's southern Kahramanmaras province after the 6 February twin earthquakes, are accompanying the social activities of the children, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Gambian Abdullah Amadue, 31, Huseyin Ahmed, a 24-year-old from Niger and Hamza Idrissa, a 24-year-old from Burkina Faso, are participating in the activities carried out in the Afsin district as Turkish Red Crescent volunteers.

The three African students, who are studying at Bartin University in north-western Turkiye, act as playmates in social activities held in tent cities.

Idrissa told Anadolu that they are deeply saddened by the disaster in Turkiye.

He said they are trying to do their part in post-quake recovery efforts. "We maybe can't take their pain away, we can't make them forget their pain, so we said, 'Let's do what we can'."

Computer engineering student, Ahmed, said that he came to the region to help earthquake victims.

"We are doing our best. We are playing with kids. We will be in the area for four more days," he added.

Amadue, a political science student, said they are trying to help humanitarian efforts, however they can.

READ: Journeymen of joy spread smiles in Turkiye quake-hit south