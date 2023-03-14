Israel orders Palestinian house in Sheikh Jarrah to be demolished

The Israeli occupation municipality staff yesterday posted a demolition order on the house of a Palestinian woman in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces, accompanied by municipality staff, raided the house of Hajja Fatima Salem and her children in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and affixed the order on her one-bedroom house.

Hajja Fatima Salem and her children are facing the threat of getting evicted from their home in favour of illegal Jewish settlers. The pretext used by Israeli authorities is that the house used to be Jewish property before 1948. Hajja Fatima Salem's family has been fighting in the courts for many years to protect their property from being seized by Israeli occupation authorities.

A year ago, Israeli settlers confiscated a piece of land belonging to Hajja Fatima Salem in exchange for the family's homes. An office for Israeli Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir – who served as a Membeer of Knesset at the time – was established on the land. The office remains a tent on the land.

