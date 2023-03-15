Israel PM mulls sending military aid to Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday held discussion on Tel Aviv's policy towards Ukraine and considered sending military aid to the country which has been seeking defence systems to help with his battle against Russia.

According to local media, Netanyahu discussed the issue with his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad Chief David Barnea and other senior military and intelligence officials.

Ukraine has asked Israel for military aid on several occasions, but Israel has never agreed, preferring to maintain good relations with Russia. Kyiv has expressed frustration that its requests have been rejected.

Israel coordinates military with Russia ahead of its military actions in Syria and there have been fears that its support of Ukraine may damage these ties. The Times of Israel reported that the US has been pushing Israel to expand its support to Ukraine to include military equipment. While Moscow has warned "all countries that deliver weapons must understand that we will consider these weapons as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces."

Ynet news reported that the Israeli National Security Council presented during yesterday's meeting Ukraine's demands and its expectations of receiving Israeli air defence systems, as well as the sensitive nature of relations with Russia.

The report stated that Israel is prepared to give Ukraine an early warning system and assist the country in clearing landmines.An unnamed Israeli official told the Walla news website that a group of Israeli security and intelligence officials believe Israel should approve military aid to Ukraine in a manner that would not cause tension with Russia.

Israeli media also reported that US President Joe Biden and congressmen from both the Republican and the Democrat Parties have repeatedly asked Israel to send military aid to Ukraine.