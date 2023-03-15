Syria announces demands ahead of four-way talksÂ in Russia

Syria yesterday announced its demands in preparation for the upcoming four-way meeting between Russia, Syria, Turkiye and Iran in Moscow.

Al-Watan quoted official sources as saying that there were "ongoing serious deliberations to reach a meeting," adding that its official date would be announced "if the deliberations' results are positive."

The source pointed out that Damascus' demands had included calling on Turkiye "to withdraw from the Syrian territory and to stop its support of terror groups."

Turkish media said on Monday that the four-way meeting would be held in Moscow on 15 and 16 March, but Russia has said thatÂ preparations for the meeting were "underway".

READ: Syria President Assad arrives in Moscow, will meet Putin