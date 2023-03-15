Tunisia sentences 2 to death in suicide bombing near US embassy

A Tunisian court issued a death sentence against two nationals who were involved in a suicide attack near the United States embassy which left a policeman dead in 2020.

Local media quoted legal sources as saying that the verdict stipulates that the defendants be hanged.

The blast took place on 6 March 2020 after two suicide bombers riding a scooter detonated their explosives at a police vehicle near the heavily fortified American embassy in the Buhaira area located near the capital city of Tunis. The attack left four policemen and a civilian wounded.

The court sentenced another two others Tunisians to 20 years in prison and another to life imprisonment in the same case. Two others were sentenced to three and four years in prison subject to administrative control for two years after serving their sentences.

READ: Algeria arrests person who threatened to bomb Saudi embassy