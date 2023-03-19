Syria's Assad arrives in UAE for official visit

Head of the Syrian regime Bashar al-Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday for an official visit, the state news agency SANA reported, Anadolu reports.

Assad and his wife Asma were welcomed upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, SANA said.

Emirati news agency WAM said the two leaders held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between the two countries.

The visit is the second by al-Assad to the Gulf country in a year. He had visited the UAE in March 2021.

The visit is seen as part of the official Arab efforts to bring back relations with the Syrian regime after most of the Arab countries had severed ties with Damascus following the outbreak of pro-democracy protests in 2011, which were violently repressed by regime forces.

