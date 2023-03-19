Taliban ban cannabis cultivation in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Saturday announced a ban on the cultivation of hemp, or cannabis, in Afghanistan, Anadolu reports.

According to decree by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the cultivation of cannabis is prohibited across the country. In case of a violation, the plantation will be destroyed and violators punished according to Sharia rules.

Cannabis is one of the most produced crops by farmers across the country, and Afghanistan became its top supplier in 2010, according to the UN.

