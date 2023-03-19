Portuguese / Spanish / English

Taliban ban cannabis cultivation in Afghanistan

Taliban members stage a demonstration to celebrate Taliban's first anniversary of taking over the government, in the capital Kabul, Afghanistan [Haroon Sabawoon - Anadolu Agency]
The Taliban on Saturday announced a ban on the cultivation of hemp, or cannabis, in Afghanistan, Anadolu reports.

According to decree by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the cultivation of cannabis is prohibited across the country. In case of a violation, the plantation will be destroyed and violators punished according to Sharia rules.

Cannabis is one of the most produced crops by farmers across the country, and Afghanistan became its top supplier in 2010, according to the UN.

