EU extends mandate of military mission in Mediterraneam

The European Union today extended the mandate of its military mission (IRINI) meant to enforce the arms and oil embargo on Libya and fight human trafficking in the Mediterranean Sea.

EU foreign affairs ministers agreed to extend the mandate of the EU's military operation in the Mediterranean, officially called EUNAVFOR MED IRINI, until 31 March 2025, the Council of the EU announced in a statement.

The costs are estimated to be €16. 9 million ($18 million) for the upcoming two years, the statement further said.

Established in 2020, the military mission aims to enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya in the air, in the sea and by satellites.

In addition, the operation also monitors illegal oil imports to the country, aims to prevent human trafficking and contributes to the training of the local coast guard and navy.

