Israel, PA renew pledge to curb violence during Egypt summit

Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials yesterday reiterated the importance of the "prevention of further violence" on the ground. This came during a security meeting held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of Egyptian, Jordanian and US officials.

The meeting was a follow up to the Aqaba meeting held at the end of February, after which Israel immediately withdrew from the commitments it had agreed to.

According to a joint statement, "the five parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike, and recognised the necessityof de-escalation on the ground."

They also reiterated the importance of "prevention of further violence … as well as pursuing confidence building measures, enhancing mutual trust, creating political horizon and addressing outstanding issues through direct dialogue."

Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) "reaffirmed their joint readiness and commitment to immediately work to end unilateral measures for a period of 3-6 months, including an Israeli pledge to stop discussion of new settlement units for four months, and to stop authorisation of any outposts for six months."

Both sides reiterated the "legal right of the PA to carry out the security responsibilities in Area (A) of the West Bank, in accordance with existing agreements, and will work together towards realising this objective."

A mechanism to curb and counter violence, incitement and inflammatory statements and actions, will be established, they added. At the same time, they agreed "to establish a mechanism to take the necessary steps towards improving the economic conditions of the Palestinian people, per previous agreements and to significantly enhance the fiscal situation of the PA."

