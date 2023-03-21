Israel announces restrictions on Palestinian entry to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Israel has announced various restrictions on Palestinians during the holy month of Ramadan with regard to entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Women of all ages, male children up to 12 years old, and men over 55 years old will be allowed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan without a permit," the coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alyan, said in a statement on Monday.

Israel will "impose a permit on men from 45 to 55 years old", he added.

The Israeli official also said a "security approval" is required for Palestinians in the West Bank to visit their relatives in the 48 territories, or for foreigners to visit their relatives in the West Bank.

He stressed that "working hours will be increased at the various West Bank crossings during the month of Ramadan."

With regard to the Gaza Strip, according to the statement, Israel imposed a "limited quota" for women aged 50 and over, and men aged 55 or over, from Sunday to Thursday, to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tension has been rising across the Occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

