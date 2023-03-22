'Mission accomplished': Bush says Iraq war is over

On 1 May 2003, only six weeks into the US-led war on Iraq, US President George W. Bush delivered a victory speech aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, announcing the end of major combat operations in Iraq and declaring victory in the war. The speech was delivered in front of a large banner that read 'Mission Accomplished'. Saddam was captured later that year in December and subsequently hanged in 2006.

