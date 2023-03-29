Energy company Deputy Manager, 5 others arrested over espionage in Turkiye

A high-ranking official from an international private energy company headquartered in Istanbul and five others were arrested in Turkiye after being accused of espionage during a critical time for the country, with its 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Emel Ozturk, deputy General Manager at Bosphorus Gaz Corp., along with five others, was arrested for political and military espionage as investigations revealed that they handed down confidential information about Turkiye's energy imports, benefiting a foreign energy giant.

The group was caught red-handed by the Turkish security forces, as part of an investigation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Branch Office of Combatting Financial Crimes.

