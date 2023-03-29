Sisi tweet about presidential election angers Egyptians

A tweet posted on Tuesday by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi about a presidential election has angered many Egyptians, Arabi21.com has reported.

Sisi said that he followed up with much interest the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the National Dialogue. He noted that he appreciated the continuous work of loyal Egyptians who seek to reinforce discussion and dialogue. The president also claimed that he took into consideration the discussion about the parliamentarian amendment which allows full supervision of elections by the judicial commissions.

Activists replied to Sisi by reminding him about the daily problems facing the Egyptian people, including abject poverty, the high unemployment rate, price hikes and unprecedented inflation. "We, the holders of high degrees, do not have work," tweeted one. "We are calling upon you to give us the chance to apply for jobs."

Some people pointed out the deteriorating economic situation and the depreciation of the value of the Egyptian pound. The latter, said one, has seen savings fall in value by more than 40 per cent.

Many of the Egyptians who responded online expressed scepticism about the possibility of carrying out a presidential election under the present circumstances.

