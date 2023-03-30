Iran FM: Deal with Saudi Arabia a step forward

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian yesterday said restoring ties with Saudi Arabia is a "step forward", adding that improving relations with neighbours is part of the republic's doctrine.

Speaking at a joint press conference held with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital, Moscow, the Iranian diplomat said "the development of relations between Riyadh and Tehran needs some time, and there are still outstanding problems, but they are not considered obstacles to the progress of the talks."

READ: Israel launches spy satellite days after Saudi-Iran deal

He noted that he would meet with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Bin Farhan, "soon".

Earlier this month, Riyadh and Tehran announced concluding a deal to restore diplomatic ties severed seven years ago. The two sides are expected to re-open their embassies in each other's capitals in two months.

Top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran have since held two phone calls and are expected to meet during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

READ: Saudi-Iran relations to strengthen regional solidarity: China President to Saudi Crown Prince