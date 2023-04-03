Israel MK criticises ministers for voting to 'finance a private army of thugs'

The Israeli government yesterday approved the formation of a National Guard under the control of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The cabinet agreed to a 1.5 per cent cut in the budgets of all ministries in order to fund Ben-Gvir's National Guard. This would provide around 1 billion shekels ($278 million) to Ben-Gvir.

Hebrew media reported several ministers in the cabinet expressing opposition to the 1.5 per cent cut in the budgets.

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel accused Ben-Gvir of "wanting everything here and now at the expense of other ministries."

While former Prime Minister Yair Lapid decried the priorities of Netanyahu's government as "ridiculous and despicable" and slammed ministers for voting to "finance a private army of thugs."

He said that Netanyahu's government "has existed for three months and the only thing that interests it is trampling on democracy and advancing the delusional fantasies of delusional people."

Finance Ministry officials criticised Ben-Gvir for demanding the money immediately, Ynet News reported, pointing to remarks made by Finance Ministry officials about the possibility to find alternative funding solutions within several months to avoid the sweeping cuts.

