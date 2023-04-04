2 people killed by Israel attack in Syria capital

Two civilians were killed early Tuesday after an Israeli attack targeted the capital, Damascus, for the third time in less than a week, according to Syria's official news agency, SANA.

"At 00:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The source, who preferred not to be named, claimed that the "air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them."

READ: Syrian regime says Israel carried out airstrikes in western Syria

He confirmed the death toll and added that some material damage was also reported.

On Friday, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the outskirts of Damascus.

Israel rarely comments on its military operations in Syria, but has on several occasions confirmed strikes on Iran-linked groups in the Arab state.

READ: Iran retains right to respond to Israel at 'appropriate time and place,' says official