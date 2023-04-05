US envoy: Over 8,000 explosive items cleared from Iraq since 2019

The US has removed more than 8,500 explosive items from more than 29 million square metres ofland throughout Iraq since 2019, the American envoy to Baghdad said.

In a post on her Twitter account to mark the UN's International Day for Mine Awareness, Alina Romanowski said the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress and challenges that remain in clearing landmines and ordnance.

For his part, the head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim, called on the Iraqi government to remove obstacles to ending the file of war remnants.

"On the International Day for Mine Action, we urge the government and its concerned formations to harness all efforts and solve the problems of funding and human support and remove obstacles to ending the file of war remnants including mines and others that claim the lives of innocent people…especially in the eastern border areas of Iraq and areas liberated from the ISIS [Daesh] terrorist group" Al-Hakim said in a statement.

