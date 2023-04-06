Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli occupation forces attack worshippers again

Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem for the second night in row overnight and assaulted Palestinian worshippers, Anadolu has reported.

Witnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa after the late-night tarawih prayers, fired stun grenades and assaulted the Muslim worshippers. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem said that its medical teams inside Al-Aqsa Mosque complex treated six people, two of whom were transferred to hospital.

After the Israeli occupation police attacked the Palestinians inside Al-Qibli Prayer Hall and detained around 450 worshippers from inside the mosque overnight on Tuesday, the occupation forces escorted hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers as they walked around the sanctuary on Wednesday morning. All of Israel's settlements and the settlers who live in them are illegal under international law.

Al-Aqsa is Islam's third-holiest site on earth. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the sanctuary is located in the Old City, in 1967. The whole occupied city of Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in 1980, in a move that is not recognised under international laws and conventions prohibiting the acquisition of territory through armed conflict.

