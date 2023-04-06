Oman IT developer creates Twitter-like social media platform

An Omani IT professional has developed an indigenous social media platform modelled on Twitter, called Sufred.

According to a report by Muscat Daily, Rashad Bin Mahmoud Al-Raisi, a graduate in business administration from the University of Arkansas in the US, used his qualifications and diplomas in IT and marketing to better understand the ICT sector and to set up the platform.

Drawing inspiration from the world famous "bird app," Sufred is named after a wild bird known for its distinct sharp call and brown plumage, the report said.

Al-Raisi was quoted as saying Sufred is designed "to express opinion and beliefs on any topic, whether it is news or issues related to culture, education or entertainment".

"Besides making friends and following people of interest," Raisi said, adding that "the platform can help entrepreneurs promote their products and serve as a useful business platform." He went on to describe the site's typical features, such as written conversations and the ability to upload content.

"Sufred is a social networking and news site, where people communicate in short messages called posts," he explained, though, whereas Twitter's character limit for non-verified users is 280 characters, Sufred allows up to 500.

Launched in August 2022, the platform is still in its early phase with only around 600 users, although Al-Raisi hopes the platform will be used beyond the Sultanate and across the wider Arab world. "I call on all to join my site and urge Omani youth to follow their passion, be innovative and never give up."

