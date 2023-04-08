Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lapid: 'Making Ben-Gvir responsible for Al-Aqsa Mosque led to disaster'

April 8, 2023 at 10:55 am | Published in: News
Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid (C) on February 13, 2023 in Jerusalem on February 13, 2023 [Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Friday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of causing a disaster by assigning National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responsibility for Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ma'an News Agency disclosed that Lapid accused Netanyahu of knowing that giving the National Security portfolio to Ben-Gvir, which made him responsible for Al-Aqsa Mosque, would lead to disaster.

"There are irresponsible people sitting in the Ministerial Council," Lapid criticised, commenting on the ongoing tension in the occupied territories and Jerusalem.

In the last two days, Israeli occupation police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and forcefully pushed Palestinian worshippers out to make way for Israeli settlers to desecrate it during the Jewish Passover holiday.

More than 420 worshippers were detained during the aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Most were released on condition of not entering the holy site.

