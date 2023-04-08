Portuguese / Spanish / English

Open iftar held at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall

About 450 people gathered for the fast-breaking meal hosted by the Ramadan Tent Project, an award-winning charity founded in 2013.
April 8, 2023
April 8, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Hundreds gathered Friday at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London as part of an open iftar – a community event during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

After the recitation of the adhan, or call to prayer, Muslims broke their fasts which was followed by a congregational prayer.

Speaking before the meal, Turkiye's Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas, touched on the importance of Ramadan in strengthening ties among people.

He noted the devastating February 6 earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria and said those attending are in solidarity with the Turkish community after the destruction.

Ertas thanked Brits for donations and fundraising campaigns for quake victims.

WATCH: London lights up for Ramadan for the first time ever

Jonathan Wilson, a professor at Regent's University London, praised open iftar events and said the gatherings are a very good opportunity to meet people and share experiences.

For his part, Dowshan Humzah, Advisory Board Member of Ramadan Tent Project, said the projects are turning strangers into friends.

He noted previous iftar events and thanked all who have helped the project. "Ramadan Tent project would not exist if it was not volunteers," he said.

Organisers thanked sponsors, including Türkiye's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

